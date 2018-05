× Body found in East St. Louis identified

ST. CLAIR COUNTY, IL – The St. Clair County Coroner has identified a body found Saturday in East St. Louis. Coroner Calvin Dye, Sr. says the victim is 39-year-old Demarco S. Bush of East St. Louis.

Saturday police found the body of Bush in the 1700 block of Martin Luther King.

The coroner says Bush died from a gunshot wound to the chest.

An investigation is ongoing.