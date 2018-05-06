× Attorneys for Greitens say they have not decided if the governor will testify at trial

ST. LOUIS – Monday morning the judge handling Governor Eric Greitens criminal trial for a felony invasion of privacy charge is expected to decide whether to allow audio recording equipment in the courtroom. Judge Rex Burlison has already denied the use of cameras in the court, but media organizations have asked to be able to use and record audio transcripts.

Sunday, attorneys for the governor issued a statement on a published report that Greitens will not testify in his own defense during the trial.

The statement called the report false and added that, “there has been no decision made at this time regarding whether the governor will testify or not. We’re leaving all options on the table.”

This coming week is a big week for the case as the trial is set to begin one week from Monday.

“These stories are completely and totally false. Any citizen accused of a crime has an absolute right to testify or not to testify. Universally, that decision is not made until the conclusion of the State’s case and after a thorough review of the State’s evidence at that time. And consistent with that, there has been no decision made at this time regarding whether the Governor will testify or not. We’re leaving all options on the table. The fact that the media would report this falsehood is just another indication of how biased the coverage of this case has become.” – Ed Dowd and Scott Rosenblum, attorneys for Governor Eric Greitens