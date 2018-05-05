Pulse – St. Louis sets record for restaurant openings

St. Louis set a record in March for the number of new restaurants that opened in the Gateway City area. Find out how good eats help a city grow by leaps and bounds. Also, hear from former State Representative Betty Thompson as she discusses her new memoir, Rising Above The Battle Scars.
Guests:
- Betty Thompson, Author/Former State Representative
- George Mahe, Dining Editor St. Louis Magazine
- Marie-Anne Velasco, Executive Chef/Partner Nudo House Stl
- Qui Tran, Owner Nudo House Stl And Mai Lee Restaurants