Police on the lookout for missing North County man

BELLEFONTAINE NEIGHBORS, MO – Police in north St. Louis County are on the lookout for a missing 79-year-old man. Police Jon Stacey, a resident of the Missouri Veterans Home on Highway 367 in North County left the facility sometime after midnight Friday via a taxi or lift service vehicle.

Stacey is a white male, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighs 155 pounds, has gray hair and brown eyes.

If you’ve seen Jon Stacey or know of his whereabouts, please call the Bellefontaine Neighbors Police Department at 314-867-0080 or call 911.