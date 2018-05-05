Free rides home being offered to those celebrating Cinco de Mayo and Derby Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - “It’s Derby Day and Cinco de Mayo it’s a beautiful day, spring is here everybody’s just drinking enjoying we’re having a great day," says Dustin Parres with Gamlin Whiskey House.

From the Central West End to Cherokee Street people across St. Louis are out celebrating.

Major Brands is offering 1,000 free lift rides for those that need a safe way home.

“Everybody is having a great time enjoying their liquor and it’s good to be safe for a while going home," says one woman.

Another says, “It would make me want to go out more knowing that I had more reliable transportation to take me home.”

Use the promo code SHMB-CINCO-18 inside the Lyft app to redeem the credit.

It’s valid between noon and midnight on May 5 for both St. Louis and Kansas City.

“Everybody needs a safe ride home not just for yourself but for everybody else on the streets so we’re grateful for Major Brands for offering people via Lyft free rides home from Cherokee Street on Cinco de Mayo so please take advantage stay off the roads if you’ve had a beer or two," says Chris Gorman with Urban Chestnut Brewing Company.

Others have decided to avoid the roads altogether.

“I walked about 25 minutes I didn’t take my car because I knew and maybe have a few drinks but it’s good if people know somebody can take you home without any problems people are going to Cinco de Mayo," says one man.