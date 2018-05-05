× Brazen gunmen rob Jennings bank

JENNINGS, MO – St. Louis County Police are investigating a bank robbery that happened in the City of Jennings Saturday morning just after 11 a.m.

Police say two men entered the St. Louis Community Credit Union on West Florissant displaying weapons, and demanding money from a teller. The teller complied with the demand and the suspect fled the credit union on foot.

No one was injured during the robbery.

If you have any information the robbery, please contact the St. Louis County Police at 636-529-8210 or call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477).