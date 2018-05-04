Two people rescued as car veers off I-64 into embankment

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CASEYVILLE, Ill. - First responders scrambled to a spot along Interstate 64 near Highway 157 after a vehicle went off the roadway and crashed into a lagoon.

The accident occurred just after 5 p.m. on westbound I-64 in Caseyville.

According to the French Village Fire Department, the sedan ran off the road and struck a utility pole before skidding off into the embankment. Both people in the car had non-life threatening injuries. Rescuers had to proceed with caution before attempting to get to the passengers because the power pole had been knocked into the water.

Traffic was backed up for miles in both directions on I-64 at Highway 157.

“Upon our arrival, there was a vehicle in the ditch that was partially submerged in the water with live power lines,” said Assistant Fire Chief Chris Nordmann, French Village Fire Department. “We immediately called Ameren to come out and disable those power lines and also had a water rescue response with us and made a successful rescue.”

Illinois State Police is investigating what may have led to the accident.

