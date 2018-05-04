× Send your pics into the massive #YourArch montage to be a part of history

ST. LOUIS, MO — Want to be a part of history? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation is asking the public to participate in the #YourArch campaign. They’re combining thousands of photos into a one-of-a-kind collaborative photo montage.

The Arch-inspired image will be unveiled at the Museum at the Gateway Arch grand opening celebration on July 3, 2018. Images will be taken from pictures posted with the hashtag #YourArch to Instagram or Twitter. Pics can also be sent through the campaign’s website, <a href=”http://www.YourArch.org” target=”_blank” rel=”noopener”>www.YourArch.org</a>.

What sort of pictures should you send? The Gateway Arch Park Foundation says they’re looking for both newly-snapped selfies and vintage throwbacks of people with the Arch and the surrounding Gateway Arch Park.

