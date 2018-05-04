More questions than answers following St. Charles shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. CHARLES, Mo. - There are more questions than answers following Thursday night’s shooting in a St. Charles shopping center parking lot.

Police said they still have very little details on what exactly led up to the shooting because those directly involved aren’t talking.

According to Lt. Tom Wilkerson, a spokesman for the St. Charles Police Department, the shooting happened around 6:30 p.m. in front of the Aldi’s and Gordmans stores. Three to four men in an older model white van with Illinois license plates drove up to three men walking in the parking lot.

The passengers in the van rolled down the window and opened fire, striking one of the three pedestrians in the arm. The trio ran across the parking lot to the nearby Buffalo Wild Wings, tossing a gun underneath a vehicle along the way.

Wilkerson said the three men didn’t offer any additional information to help with the investigation. Authorities hope video footage from the parking lot will answer some of their questions.

Meanwhile, shoppers were stunned a shooting occurred in a mostly safe location.