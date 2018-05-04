‘May the Fourth Be With You’ Denny’s restaurants celebrate Stars Wars Day

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. PETERS, MO- Friday, May 4th is also known as “Star Wars Day,” or, in other words, “May the Fourth Be With You.” It’s a day when Star Wars fans celebrate the iconic movie franchise, and with the new Star Wars movie coming out later this month, there is even more reason to celebrate.

Denny’s is offering a new menu to coincide with the release “Solo: A Star Wars Story.” Until June 25, diners can order dishes like “Two Moon Skillet,” “Blaster Fire Burger,” and the interactive “Co-reactor Pancakes” which feature buttermilk pancakes topped with strawberry sauce, sliced fresh strawberries and whipped cream. Diners can then top their pancakes with Pop Rocks and pour warm citrus orange sauce over the stack to creative an interactive, popping meal.

Participating Denny’s restaurants will also sell collectors cups and exclusive Star Wars trading cards from the movie. The sale of each pack of trading cards will help to benefit No Kid Hungry, a nonprofit that works to end childhood hunger in America. Each pack of cards sold will feed 30 kids.

For the full list of menu items visit: www.dennys.com