Family asks for assistance after St. Ann officer unexpectedly dies

ST. ANN, MO – Sergeant Bill Parks unexpectedly passed away Monday night. He leaves behind his wife Jordan and three young boys. The St. Ann Neighborhood Watch says he loved being a police officer. Parks did not have life insurance and his family is asking for some assistance for funeral expenses and additional bills. They are near their goal and could use some help to reach it.

The Parks family shared this note on their GoFundMe page:

“Losing a loved one is heartbreaking and tragic but even more so when it is unexpected and happens to a young person who leaves a family behind.

For those of you who had the pleasure of knowing Bill, I’m confident that he made an impact on your life. He never took life too seriously. From his wit to his smile, he was an extraordinary man. His giant grin and laugh could change the mood in a room.

He loved his family and friends with everything in him. He served as a Police Officer for over 20 years and his passion and commitment for his career could never be matched.

Jordan and the boys are going to need all the emotional and financial support we can provide. At the young age of 41, unfortunately he was not carrying life insurance. He was the sole provider for their family including medical insurance. Please consider a donation knowing it will absolutely help a family in need. The money raised will lessen the financial strain that funeral expenses and additional bills will cause them in this time of mourning. Know that they will be eternally grateful and that Bill will be smiling down with gratitude!”