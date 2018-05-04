× 18-year-old charged with shooting woman holding infant child

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – The St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged an 18-year-old Friday for shooting and killing a woman in her home while the victim was holding her infant daughter.

According to police, the shooting took place April 29 at an apartment in the 3500 block of Sugarcrest.

The suspect, identified as Christian Beemer, allegedly shot and killed Shawnee Staten.

Beemer was charged with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.