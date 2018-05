× Tickets to Spirit of St. Louis Air Show on sale

CHESTERFIELD, Mo. – The Spirit of St. Louis Air Show and STEM Expo is returning later this year, but tickets are on sale now.

The air show takes place October 13-14 at Spirit of St. Louis Airport in Chesterfield.

It will feature the Canadian CF-18 Hornet demo team, along with the US Air Force F-16 Fighting Falcon demonstration.

Tickets can only be purchased online.