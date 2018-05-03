Teacher arrested after allegedly hitting student

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - A St. Louis public school teacher has been arrested for allegedly hitting a student.

Juvenile detectives were called to Herzog Elementary School Thursday and took a teacher into custody.

Investigators say they received information that a teacher hit a student at the school yesterday. Police said they would make no further comment since it is an ongoing investigation. Very few details are being released about exactly what happened.

A few parents said that they had heard of fights at Herzog recently, but several other parents said that they were totally surprised and weren’t aware of any problems at the school.

"My baby has been going to this school since she was in kindergarten and I have never heard anything like that because this is a good school. It’s crazy to me to know that somebody would put their hands on somebody's child like that," said Clarissa Gordon, a parent.

"I mean I've seen it in other states but very surprising it would happen in St. Louis. Being a former student I wouldn't expect a teacher to hit a student," said Stanford Coleman, a former Herzog student.

The St. Louis Public School District released the following statement:

"The district is aware of allegations against a teacher at Herzog Elementary. The teacher has been placed on leave while we complete a thorough investigation in accordance with our policies and procedures. SLPS is also cooperating fully with the SLMPD regarding this matter.”

Parents said they had not been informed by the school that a teacher had been arrested. No details have been released on whether the teacher arrested was man or woman or the age and gender of the student.