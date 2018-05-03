× School bus carrying students rear-ended by tractor-trailer

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police responded to an accident in a south city neighborhood Thursday afternoon involving a school bus and tractor-trailer.

The accident occurred just before 3:30 p.m. near the intersection of Virginia and Michigan avenues, in the Carondelet neighborhood.

Twenty-six students were on board the bus at the time of the accident. EMS was called to the scene to examine the children for injuries.

The St. Louis Fire Department reported 13 children suffered only minor injuries and did not need to be taken to the hospital.