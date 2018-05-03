No cameras allowed in courtroom during Gov. Greitens privacy cast

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO — The judge in the invasion of privacy case against Governor Eric Greitens rules that cameras will not be allowed in the courtroom for the upcoming trial. Judge Rex Burlison gave multiple reasons for his ruling. The decision coming exactly one week before jury selection in the case begins.

Attorney Mark Sableman represented several media outlets including the parent company of Fox 2 and our sister station News 11 in trying to get cameras in the courtroom for the trial. Sableman argued that there was a compelling public interest for cameras to be in the courtroom but Judge Burlison disagreed.

Burlison cited three main areas---that there was an increased security risk with the Governor in the courtroom, that this was a criminal case and that the alleged victim did not want cameras in the courtroom for her testimony because of privacy concerns. Sableman offered to only do audio coverage of the alleged victim`s testimony but Burlison still said no.

The Judge, however, did agree to consider a general request for audio and still pictures of the trial. This ruling comes as more motions and court filings are being made public.

One big request is Greitens` attorneys still trying to get the case dismissed because of the actions of the prosecution`s former lead investigator William Don Tisaby. Greitens lawyers say Tisaby lied under oath when he denied taking notes during an interview with the alleged victim. Images from the interview appear to tell a different story.

The defense claims that Tisaby shaped the testimony of the alleged victim. As a result they want her prohibited from testifying at trial.

The judge is expected to take that motion up next Monday. Another filing made public shows that the defense may call among other witnesses St. Louis city Police Chief John Hayden. Sableman says the jury is going to be sequestered.

Opening statements are set for May 14th.