Naked, masturbating man found stuck in fence near elementary school

STAFFORD COUNTY, Va. - A Virginia man arrested near an elementary school was naked and stuck in a fence at the time of his arrest, according to the Stafford County Sheriff’s Office.

Justin James Rutley, 30, was charged with indecent exposure, masturbating in public, and disorderly conduct in connection with the April 30th incident near Anne E. Moncure Elementary School, according to WTVR.

Deputies were called to the area at about 9:38 that morning when people spotted Rutley stuck in the fence and masturbating near school property, according to deputies.

"Upon arrival, the deputy noticed that the suspect’s legs were stuck in the fence and he had no clothes on. The suspect was covered head to toe in scratches from the thickets in the area where he was located," Stafford County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Amanda Vicinanzo said. "The deputy helped remove the suspect from the fence and covered him in a blanket."

Rutley appeared nervous, according to investigators, and made incoherent statements.

Deputies recognized his behavior as being consistent with drug use, Vicinanzo said.

"The deputy learned several employees in the school had observed the suspect near the fence," Vicinanzo said. "In addition, one witness came forward to report that he had seen the man masturbating while stuck in the fence."

Rutley was jailed at Rappahannock Regional Jail without bond.