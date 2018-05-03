Design team proposes bike, pedestrian path through St. Louis neighborhoods

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – “These ideas up here are different ways to get in and around the city,” says Susan Trautman, CEO Great Rivers Greenway.

Just concepts for now, but if the Chouteau Greenway comes to competition, it will dramatically transform the way you experience St. Louis.

“The museums and art museum and zoo in Forest Park,” says Trautman. “We’re connecting that to the cultural institutions in Grand Center and the Wash U. Med Center to SLU Hospital and allowing people to go all the way downtown to the new Gateway Arch project.”

Chouteau Greenway is the Great Rivers Greenway proposal of an east-west connector pedestrian and cycling path between Forest Park and the Arch.

Boston-based Stoss Landscape Urbanism was selected as the team to knit together neighborhoods, like a north-south route from Fairgrounds Park to Tower Grove Park.

“We are really thinking about the issues of equity and race and making sure everyone feels included,” says Trautman. “We know this is a national dialogue but our design competition manager knows we’re the only ones trying to achieve this. So it’s pretty aspirational in scale and infrastructure how we’re going to approach the community and get everyone involved.”

Among the reasons the Stoss team was chosen: recognizing international icons and lost histories of the city.

“I don’t have an idea of the cost because we don’t know what we`re building yet,” adds Trautman. “We do know it will take a mixture of public and private investment. So we’ll look to leverage local tax dollars from Great Rivers Greenway with any federal options as well as foundation grants and philanthropy.”

Up next: finalizing the conceptual plans by June. Still many spokes to be put into place before wheels are set in motion on a city transformation not seen since the Gateway Arch first opened.