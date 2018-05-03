Decades-old traditional Collinsville dance canceled after threatening letter

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

COLLINSVILLE, Ill. - A Collinsville dance that has been a tradition for decades has been canceled due to a threatening letter.

This year would have been the 67th annual May Dance, and the theme was Cinderella. The Collinsville Tepee youth organization puts on the dance every year as their main fundraiser. Board member Tim Hasamear said they spend months making the backdrop and props for the dance. Unfortunately two days before the event they had to put the hammers down.

Hasamear said about two weeks ago the Collinsville High School superintendent received a threatening letter about the dance. They turned the letter over to authorities and hoped they could close the case before the dance but no luck. On Thursday, the Tepee board announced they were canceling the dance.

Every year girls are chosen by their peers as the May Dance maids. They spend seven weeks raising money and then one is crowned the queen at the dance. Now none of them get to have their Cinderella moment.

Collinsville police are working with the FBI and the US Postal Service on the case. If you have any information about the letter you are asked to call the Collinsville Police Department.