‘We have Percy’ Missing Jefferson County service dog found

HILLSBORO, Mo. – A missing service dog named Percy from Jefferson County has been found. The Gateway K9 Service Dog Facebook page posted this message to their fans Wednesday morning, “We have Percy.”

Maggie Doster, a representative from Gateway K9 Service Dogs of Jefferson County, says a woman spotted the dog on Rainbow street in Hillsboro Wednesday at around 7:30am. They found him and picked him up.

A frantic search was underway for the missing service dog. Percy disappeared after a rollover crash Sunday on Southbound Hwy. 21 near the Goldman Road exit outside of Hillsboro. His trainer, who was driving the vehicle, is expected to be ok.

When first responders arrived and helped her out of her car, Percy took off. Percy is a 6-month-old Black Lab/Golden Retriever mix. He’s been in training with Gateway K9 Support Dogs in Jefferson County.

Searchers recovered Percy’s service dog vest hung up on a nearby fence. It appears Percy has been on the move in the area though he may have been injured in the accident. Percy is micro-chipped and apparently still has his tags.

His training specialties are post-traumatic stress disorder plus anxiety disorders. The cost of training service dogs like Percy can range from $10,000 to $25,000.