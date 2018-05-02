State Auditor releases report on Hazelwood School District spending

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO – The State Auditor criticized spending by Hazelwood School District officials in an Audit released Wednesday night. Parents succeeded with a petition drive that brought in the Auditor. They got angry over unpopular cuts by the School Board.

The audit gave the district a rating of Fair which is the second lowest.

The Audit also says officials did a poor job of tracking funds and criticized them for spending $4.7 million for Chromebook computers for students without doing enough research to make sure it was the best deal for taxpayers.

More than 1,000 students didn’t want the Chromebooks.