St. Louis police investigate north city double shooting

ST. LOUIS – Homicide detectives with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department responded to a double shooting in a north city neighborhood Tuesday afternoon.

According to Officer Michelle Woodling, a police spokesperson, the shooting took place around 12:50 p.m. near the intersection of Burd and Wabada avenues, located in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood.

Police found 25-year-old Deonta Barnes suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his torso and legs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators were later notified that a second victim arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound to his leg. That victim, a 20-year-old, was tied to the shooting on Burd.

Police have not identified a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.