Southwest flight from Chicago makes emergency landing due to window issue

CLEVELAND, Ohio – A Southwest plane that took off from Midway Airport in Chicago made an emergency landing in Cleveland after a ‘window issue’.

@SouthwestAir #WN957 diverts and makes emergency landing in CLE due to busted window pic.twitter.com/OJMZ5KTyMS — Chaikel (@ChaikelK) May 2, 2018

Passengers on @SouthwestAir #Southwest flight 957 being told to deboard with their belongings and to reboard another aircraft. pic.twitter.com/xkklt1rnpV — EW (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018

The plane was on its way to Newark, New Jersey. It landed safely in Cleveland. No injuries were reported.

Breaking News: @mickychinn just sent me this picture of (another!)blown out outer-window on his @SouthwestAir Flight 957 from Midway to Newark. Plane just emergency-landed into Cleveland. #Southwest, what is going on? Everyone seems safe and unhurt. Kudos to the pilots and staff! pic.twitter.com/dszdee3NBU — EW (@ewolbrom) May 2, 2018

In a statement, Southwest Airlines said.

The Crew of Southwest Flight 957, with scheduled service from Chicago Midway International Airport to Newark Liberty International Airport, made the decision to divert the plane to Cleveland-Hopkins International Airport for maintenance review of one of the multiple layers of a window pane. The flight landed uneventfully in Cleveland. The aircraft has been taken out of service for maintenance review, and our local Cleveland Employees are working diligently to accommodate the 76 Customers on a new aircraft to Newark.

Southwest Flight 957 from Chicago/MDW to Newark just diverted to CLE according to DansDeals reader on the flight. The emergency exit window shattered in-air. The Crew stayed calm and cool while passengers ran away from the window #WN957 pic.twitter.com/6D8i2lxFxk — DansDeals (@DansDeals) May 2, 2018

This incident comes a few weeks after the engine of a different Southwest failed and a woman was killed. On April 17th about 20 minutes into a flight from New York to Dallas debris from the engine broke open a window, causing the woman to almost be sucked out of the plane. She was pulled back into the plane but died at a hospital in Philadelphia.

It was Southwest’s first passenger death and the first death on a U.S. airline in more than nine years.