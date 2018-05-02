Retired Fire Chief Jim Silvernail laid to rest Wednesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - Family, friends, and area firefighters paid their final respects Wednesday to a well-known fire chief who gave much of his life to serving our area.

Chief Jim Silvernail passed away one week ago. He was 74.

His funeral started at the Cathedral Basilica in the Central West End shortly after 10 a.m. Chief Silvernail's body arrived at the cathedral with a procession of first responder vehicles.

Silvernail first volunteered in the fire service at 14 years of age. His distinguished career flourished from there. He was with the Ballwin Fire Protection District, which became known as the Metro West Fire Protection District, from 1970 until 2003. He became the chief there in 1980.

Silvernail was later the chief of the Mehlville Fire Protection District from 2005 until 2010.

Silvernail was also devoted to Backstoppers, working with that organization from 2007 until his death. He even served on the Backstoppers Board of Directors.

To honor Silvernail's memory, Metro West firefighters created helmet stickers and window decals with the proceeds benefitting Backstoppers.

For a $5 donation, you can get a helmet sticker; for $9 you can get a window decal.

After the service, a large procession brought Silvernail to his final resting place at the Holy Cross Cemetery in Ellisville.