Police close to solving triple homicide in North County

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, MO - It has been one year since three people were shot and killed in North County and the reward for a tip, in this case, has now doubled.

On April 26th, 2017 Andrew Green, Calvin Walker and Marquise Cooper were shot and killed in the 4500 block of Rosewood. Detectives said in the streets Andrew went by Drew, Calvin was known as CA and Marquise was called Boopie.

Detectives said the shooting happened around 10 a.m. and people saw what happened. They said Athey have people of interest they just need one more tip to solve the case.

If your tip, called into CrimeStoppers, leads to the felony arrest of the subject(s) responsible for this crime you may receive a reward. All tips into CrimeStoppers are completely anonymous. We have no caller id, no voicemail and no way to trace an IP address. All tips must be called or emailed directly into the CrimeStoppers tip hotline only or must be received through our free p3 app to be eligible for the CrimeStoppers reward. At 866-371-TIPS (8477).