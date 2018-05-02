× Missouri House report on Greitens, Mission Continues investigation expected Wednesday

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – A new report focusing on Governor Eric Greitens and his fundraising efforts is expected as early as Wednesday.

Years before Governor Greitens ran for office, he founded a charity The Mission Continues for troops returning home from duty.

The governor’s been charged with a felony by St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner. He’s alleged to have tampered with a computer to use the donors’ list from the charity for fundraising for his gubernatorial campaign.

A Missouri House special investigative committee has been investigating Greitens concerning the charity and his raising money for the election.

The committee issued a report on April 11 concerning the governor’s invasion of privacy case, in which he was also charged with a felony by the St. Louis Circuit Attorney.

In that case, he’s alleged to have taken a photo of his former mistress when she was partially nude and transmitted the photo electronically.

At least one Republican representative told Fox 2 Tuesday that he expects the latest report to contain even more bad news for Governor Greitens.

There have been many calls for the governor to resign from both political parties but the governor has been steadfast in refusing to do so. He continues to say he is innocent.