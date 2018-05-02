Margaritaville – The Cookbook

ST. LOUIS – Singer Jimmy Buffett has inspired fans from the beaches of Florida to the harbors of Maine and everywhere in between. A new cookbook offers an invitation to kick back with friends, enjoy good food, and capture the Margaritaville state of mind. Chef Carlo Sernaglia joins KPLR 11 News at Noon live via satellite to discuss the how home cooks everywhere can recreate the flavors of Margaritaville in their very own kitchens.
