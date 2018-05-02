Ancestry report has changed 2 St. Louisans lives

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - The latest trend of researching your heritage on DNA testing websites is revealing some stunning surprises and not all of them are good.

Privacy issues are becoming an issue. For example, sperm donors may no longer be anonymous and parents who give their child up for adoption are being found whether they like it or not.

Fox 2 spoke with a man who didn't want to be identified but recently learned he was a sperm donor baby. His parents never told him. He received an ancestry.com test kit as a gift.

When he got the results, it showed he had half-siblings. He thought he was an only child.

Now he believes he may have 30 or more half-siblings. The man also found his biological father through DNA testing and published articles. He has reached out to him mostly for medical reasons. He and his siblings want to know if he has any medical issues that could be genetic and affect them later in life.

We also spoke with a woman who found her biological father through ancestry.com. He didn't know she existed. His high school girlfriend lied to him about being pregnant more than 30 years ago. He moved and never saw her again. The DNA test kit provided a link to her father's sister and figured the connection out.