Two women nabbed during home burglary

LINCOLN COUNTY, Mo. – A security alert sent to a Lincoln County homeowner’s cellphone allowed police to apprehend two burglary suspects in the midst of a home break-in.

According to a spokesman for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, the homeowner contacted authorities after his surveillance system detected motion in the home and sent him an alert. Deputies arrived at the home, located in the first block of Davis Lane, and discovered a blue Mercury Mountaineer in the driveway, with both front doors and a garage window open.

Deputies found 35-year-old Amber Brazell and 32-year-old Elizabeth Paulsen in the garage gathering tools and detained the pair. While searching the suspects, deputies found prescription medication, surveillance cameras, and a methamphetamine glass pipe in Paulsen’s possession.

Brazell was charged with second-degree burglary and is in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $15,000 cash-only bond. Paulsen was charged with second-degree burglary and possession of a controlled substance and is in custody at the Lincoln County Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond. Both Brazell and Paulsen have been ordered not to have any contact with the victim.