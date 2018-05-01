Pulse – St. Louis Crisis Nursery

The Saint Louis Crisis Nursery is one of the leading agencies in the Gateway City region working to prevent child abuse and neglect through programs and services. Learn how the non-profit can help you and your family. Also, learn how local artists are using their skills, talents and creativity to earn extra cash.
Guests:
- Dana Patton, Senior Family Empowerment Counselor with the Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
- Jane Beckman, Communications Director Saint Louis Crisis Nursery
- Marshida Jones, Owner Unashamed Products LLC
- Maxie Glamour, Performing Artist