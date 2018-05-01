How to support your infant’s mental health

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – The words “infant” and “mental health” aren’t typically paired together, but with 90 percent of the brain developed by age 5, it's important for parents to learn how to support their child's mental health, starting as early as infancy.

National Children’s Mental Health Awareness Day is May 10, providing the perfect opportunity to discuss mental health in infants. Steve Zwolak, CEO and founder of the Lume Institute and executive director of the University City Children’s Center, visits KPLR 11 News at Noon to discuss how parents can support their child’s mental health.