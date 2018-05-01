Friends and classmates of girl struck by transit bus heartbroken

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOOD RIVER, IL - Friends and classmates of a 13-year-old girl who was hit by a Madison County Transit bus Monday are heartbroken. They said the teen remains in the hospital.

It happened near the intersection of Illinois Rt. #111 at Hawthorne Avenue around 7:40 a.m. on Monday. Police said the girl was walking to school when she walked across the highway.

They said she was airlifted from the scene with serious injuries.

Friends and classmates said the 13-year-old is a seventh grader at Roxana Junior High. They said everyone was somber on Tuesday and missing their fellow student.

According to the company that operates Madison County Transit, the bus driver was drug and alcohol tested after the incident which is common procedure. They said the bus driver is placed on administrative leave until the results come back.

Police said they will review surveillance video from the bus to determine what went wrong.

38.861159 -90.097607