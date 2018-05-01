Emergency crews called to Spirit of St. Louis Airport, after plane lands nose down

CHESTERFIELD, MO – A small plane incident in Chesterfield sent first responders to the runway of the Spirit of St. Louis Airport Tuesday evening just before 8 p.m. Airport officials say it appeared a gust of wind tipped a single-engine recreational plane on its nose as it was landing. There were no injuries.

Firefighters did spray the runway with foam as a precaution due to a small fuel spill but the plane the FAA cleared airport officials to move the aircraft. It was sitting upright by 10:30 p.m.

Airport officials said the aircraft is a 1960’s era plane known as a taildragger and was being flown recreationally by the pilot.