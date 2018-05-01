Christmas in May: Contact 2 gets results for Jennings woman

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The hustle and bustle of the holiday season is likely a distant memory for most of us now that it’s spring. Brittani Booker, on the other hand, is still waiting for a Christmas miracle.

“It’s like I don’t know what else to do. I’m at a loss for words. I don’t know what else to do,” Booker said.

A few days before Christmas, Brittani shopped for her two-year-old daughter on Kmart.com. She bought five items for about $130.

“I thought it was a good deal because everything I wanted was available for pickup in the store,” she said.

One item was on its way, but Brittani said she soon learned the other four gifts were canceled. She went to the Florissant Kmart looking for help.

“Because I placed my order online, I was told that I would have to call a customer service number to resolve my issue with my items being canceled,” Booker said.

That began a months-long series of phone calls and empty promises.

“Everyone’s been telling me 7 to 10 business days. Oh, my check has been sent. I have never received anything in the mail,” she said. “I’ve sent my utility bill to verify my address. I’ve tried to speak with management. There’s always no one available from management. I don’t know what else to do."

That’s when Brittani turned to Contact 2. Our Mike Colombo questioned Sears Holdings corporate office and a few days later received this reply.

It reads, in part, "Our member services team reviewed Ms. Booker's situation and learned her refund check had been sent to an incorrect address on file. A new refund check has been issued to the correct address. We regret the delay and hope she remains a loyal Sears customer and Shop Your Way member."

“It’s definitely a big relief. I’m so glad it’s over with now and I’ll probably never shop at Kmart again," Booker said. "It wasn’t until I actually called you that I received an email and a check. I even got a response back after speaking with you so I do thank you.”

Relief and results; that’s like Christmas in May.