Attorney in Greitens case to face more questions about mystery money

ST. LOUIS - The attorney who represents the ex-husband of Governor Greitens’ former mistress will face additionally questioning under oath Tuesday.

This comes after that attorney Al Watkins revealed details about where two payments of $50,000 each that he received came from.

Judge Rex Burlison is allowing Greitens’ attorneys to ask Watkins more questions about the money trail of those payments.

Watkins was at the Carnahan Courthouse downtown on Monday for the first day of his deposition. The Missouri State Supreme Court denied Watkins' request to end the deposition.

Watkins said one of the $50,000 payments was delivered by a courier. He only knows the courier’s first name and not the source of the money. The other $50,000 payment, Watkins revealed, came from Scott Faughn.

Faughn is the publisher of the Missouri Times and the host of “This Week in Missouri Politics.”

On social media last night, Faughn acknowledged paying Watkins but said he never had contact with the ex-husband of the governor’s former mistress, whom Watkins represents.

Faughn said the money he gave Watkins was used to retain Watkins as an attorney because Faughn is writing a book about the 2016 gubernatorial campaign.

Greitens’ attorneys aren’t buying that explanation. They’ve called the money a political payoff and want to know where Faughn got the funds.

They said Faughn is tied to developers who profit from hundreds of millions of dollars every year in low-income housing tax credits. It’s a program that Governor Greitens eliminated which could be resurrected if he were ousted from office.

Meanwhile, Faughn could now be subpoenaed to testify before the special House committee in Jefferson City investigating Greitens.