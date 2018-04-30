Star Student: Kelly Maeda from Marquette High School

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s the University of Missouri St. Louis Star Student of the Month of April! We’re honoring Kelly Meada, junior tennis and racquetball player from Marquette High School. Kelly made the Deans' List for St. Louis Community College her first semester while taking 18 credit hours.

Kelly will graduate high school in 2019 with an Associates Degree from STLCC. Also made the Honor Roll at Marquette High School for the same semester - the first student to do so! She's a State, Regional and National Racquetball Champion. Double Bronze Medalist in the Junior Olympics for Racquetball. Named Most Valuable Player and Captain on her high school racquetball team. Top 6 among tennis players in the St. Louis district having played #1 on her high school's VARSITY tennis team since her Freshman year.

Plus, she's a State Mock Trial Quarter finalist as a Freshman (Defense Attorney). Semi Finalist in Greater St. Louis HONORS Science Fair. Awarded Mu Alpha Theta Society Award. Nominated to Phi Theta Kappa honorary fraternity for St. Louis Junior College as a high school student.

Congratulations to Kelly Maeda!

If you would like to nominate a Junior or Senior Student Athlete for our monthly award