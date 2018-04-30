Source of half of mysterious payment in Greitens case revealed

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, MO – More is now known about the money trail that pushed the story of the Missouri governor’s affair. It was a dramatic moment in court late Monday when the governor’s lawyer, Jim Martin, said they learned a highly politically connected individual delivered $50,000 cash to attorney Al Watkins

Al Watkins is the attorney who outed the governor’s affair as he worked with the alleged victim’s ex-husband and released an audio tape the ex-husband secretly recorded confirming an affair. Watkins went from telling reporters last week that he didn’t know who delivered to him $100,000 cash to saying it was a client and he shouldn’t have to say.

On Monday, the judge and two higher courts ordered him to answer and he reportedly said he got half the money from Scott Faughn, a man behind a news site called the Missouri Times.

Governor Eric Greitens’s lawyers said they want to delve deeper in a continued deposition Tuesday because they say Faughn is connected to developers who profit from hundreds of millions of dollars every year in low-income housing tax credits. That’s a program Governor Greitens eliminated and which would likely be resurrected if he is ousted.

The governor’s lawyers even made a video copy of what Al Watkins said early last week, that he did not know who gave him the money, making it available to the judge. They’re hoping to compel Watkins to tell them more about the motivation behind this money trail.