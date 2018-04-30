Police seeks public’s help to solve thefts at Club Fitness

ST. LOUIS – The St. Louis police department is asking for the public’s help to help identify a suspect who may be connected to thefts at the Club Fitness at the Hampton Village Plaza. The theft occurred between March 26th and March 27th of this year.

Police say the suspect cuts locks off victim’s lockers and steals the contents.

CrimeStoppers offers up to $1,000.00 for information leading police to make a felony crime arrest and rewards of up to $5,000.00 for information leading police to make a homicide arrest.

If you want to remain anonymous or you’re interested in a Cash Reward, call CrimeStoppers at 1-866-371-8477 or use our free app P3TIPS.