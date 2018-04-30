Professional make-up artists and hair stylists filled the Northwest High School cafeteria in Cedar Hill, MO, on Saturday, April 21, along with dozens of young ladies getting primped for Prom 2018 while honoring the memory of former student and model, Kaylee Priscu. The “Wake Up & Make Up Benefit” was held to raise funding for the Kaylee Price Memorial Scholarship.
PICTURES: Kaylee Priscu Memorial Scholarship Event
