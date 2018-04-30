Pet turkey’s killing escalates feud between neighbors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HIGH RIDGE, Mo. - A Jefferson County man shoots and kills his neighbor’s turkey. The owner of the turkey wants him arrested and police are looking at possible charges.

The white royal palm turkey was named Turken because she lived with chickens. She was a pet to Nancy Jordan, who lives in High Ridge.

According to Jefferson County authorities, a neighbor shot and killed Turken on Friday.

“There was some dispute that the neighbor shot the turkey and that it was on his property. The owner of the turkey claimed it was on their property,” said Lt. Col. Timothy Whitney, Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office.

The owner posted a sign on her street facing her neighbor, who has admitted to shooting the turkey. At present, police are seeking charges despite the "he said-she said" nature of the case.

“You kind of have a grey area. So based on what we do have, we will be applying for animal abuse charges,” Whitney said.

Fox 2/KPLR 11 attempted to get an interview with the neighbor who shot Turken, but he declined the interview.

Meanwhile, Jordan said Turken was a beloved pet, like anyone else’s dog or cat.

“Whenever I walked outside it would always stay by my side or sit up and watch me come up and lay on my feet,” she said. “I want you to hold me and every day we did this.”

A spokesman for the sheriff’s office said the two neighbors have had disputes for several years. The Missouri Conservation Department assisted Jefferson County authorities in their investigation and now it’ll be up to prosecutors to decide if a misdemeanor charge will be coming.

“I want him charged with animal abuse, (Turken) did nothing to hurt his property,” Jordan said. “Why didn’t he say ‘Your turkey's getting in my woods?’”