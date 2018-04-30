× Lucas and Hunt ramp to westbound I-70 to close for two weeks

ST. LOUIS, MO – Starting May 7, drivers who use southbound Lucas and Hunt (Route U) to access westbound I-70 will need to find an alternate route. MoDOT will close the southbound Route U ramp onto westbound I-70 at 9:00am that day. It will be closed around the clock for two weeks as crews start reconfiguration work on the interchange.

When the project is complete, the ramps will provide safer entrances and exits to and from I-70.

Drivers may want to consider using southbound Jennings Station Road to access westbound I-70 during the closure.

Work Zones Info: http://traveler.modot.org/map