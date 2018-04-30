Greitens trial latest – Attorney Al Watkins to be deposed today

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It is going to be a busy day in the invasion of privacy case against Missouri Governor Eric Greitens. A key player is set to be deposed and an important piece of evidence is due to be turned over.

A lot of the action will take place here at the Carnahan courthouse. It begins with a regularly scheduled 9 a.m. court hearing and will until continue this afternoon.

One of today's big developments will be the deposition of attorney Al Watkins by Greiten's defense team. That is set for 1 p.m.

Watkins is the attorney for the ex-husband of governor`s former mistress. He's the one who secretly recorded his former wife talking about her affair with Greitens.

Greitens lawyers want to know the identity of who is behind $100, 000 in cash that was delivered to Watkins` law office earlier this year.

The governor's former mistress must turn over her cellphone so it can be examined by a court-appointed expert. Last Friday, Judge Burlison ordered that the phone be surrendered by 9 a.m. The woman's attorney tried to block the order, arguing that the order violates the woman's privacy and is unduly burdensome. The Missouri Supreme Court ruled that the woman must give up the phone.