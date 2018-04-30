Forest Park trolley opens for business Tuesday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS, Mo. - The Forest Park Trolley opens for business on Tuesday. The trolley has shuttled visitors through Forest Park from attraction to attraction since 2011.

The trolley operates from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m. daily. It costs $2 for adults and $1r for seniors, passengers with disabilities and children ages five to 12. For the first time, this year the trolley will be free on Sundays.

A park and ride option is available for visitors inside Forest Park at the visitor's center. People can drop their car off there and hop on the trolley.

Another season of Twilight Tuesdays also starts tomorrow. It will kick off Tuesday night on the north lawn of the Missouri History Museum. It’s a free outdoor concert series. There will also be food trucks and activities.