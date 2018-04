× Edwardsville police searching for escaped bull’s owner

EDWARDSVILLE, IL – Police were busy Monday morning wrangling an escapee. The Edwardsville, Illinois Police Department posted to Facebook that officers spent the morning capturing a bull near LeClaire Park.

Police are now asking for the public’s help figuring out who the bull belongs to. Call Edwardsville Police at 618- 656- 2131 if you have any information.

38.799940 -89.948384