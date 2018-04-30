Cardinals president ‘heartbroken’ over deadly ballpark shooting

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS - On Monday, Cardinals President Bill Dewitt III said that he’s heartbroken after a Sunday evening of fun at Ballpark Village ended with a husband and father dead.

Bill DeWitt was visibly shaken as he addressed the tragedy adding that security will be increasing.

DeWitt said he wants to assure the public that guest safety is the franchise’s top priority.

“We’ve talked about beefing up the protocols during game days,” DeWitt said, “and yes there will be some enhancements. Some of those I will leave vague because there is an element here of not telegraphing everything you are doing from a security standpoint.”

Park and stadium-goers told ox 2 that such incidents are not going to keep them away.

“I’m a diehard Cardinals fan,” said Robert Jones who was picking up tickets for Tuesday night’s home game against the White Sox, “nothing is going to stop me from coming down here unless there is an earthquake or something.”

The shooting happened just blocks away from Ryan Willis’ home.

“Just knowing what risks are involved in general is half the battle,” Willis said, “so now that it’s happened you can’t ignore it, so hopefully they will address it and it’ll be full for the next Cardinal game.’

The victim is Corey Hall whose Facebook feed showed many friends and loved ones leaving ‘rest in peace’ messages for a man they say, is gone too soon.

“Unfortunately, it’s someone that slipped through the cracks and it was just an unfortunate situation,” said city resident, Tracey Morgan.

Morgan said she wasn’t at the event but has attended many similar ones in the past.

“The crowd that normally goes is a very professional crowd,” she said, “we have a lot of fun together it’s just a good time.”

Dewitt also added, that there is a possibility of adding protection for private events in the future.

He said, even though there is metal detection system in place, officials are looking to add more.

“We do metal detection already for those areas that face the ballpark whether it’s the AT&T rooftop or you know at the seating areas, so I think we are going to look at ways to expand that subject to some timing issues and availabilities and things like that,” he said.