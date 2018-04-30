× Bonnie Raitt cancels St. Louis concert appearance

ST. LOUIS – Musician Bonnie Raitt has cancelled several upcoming concert dates with James Taylor due to an undisclosed health issue. As such, she’ll be unable to appear in St. Louis for a scheduled May 21 show.

Raitt learned of the issue during her annual physical and determined she had to schedule surgery sometime in the near future. She is expected to make a full recovery.

Raitt, who released her 17th studio album in 2016, said she expects to join Taylor on the second leg of the tour in June and July.

Anyone who wants a refund on the May 21 concert can do so at the place they purchased their tickets.