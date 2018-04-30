Ballpark Village shooting victim identified as Spanish Lake father

ST. LOUIS – Investigators with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department have identified the man who was shot and killed Sunday night in Ballpark Village.

Corey Hall was at Ballpark Village celebrating his birthday when he and another person were shot around 8 p.m. on the rooftop of the Budweiser Brewhouse during an “Eat, Drink, Chill” event. Hall later died at the hospital. He was 38.

Someone who knew Hall very well spoke with Fox 2’s Elliott Davis, who described Hall as a “giver who would help anyone he could.”

Hall owned his own lawn service company and was described as a hard-working father.

The second victim in the shooting suffered a gunshot wound to the pelvis.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video