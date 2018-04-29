Shooting at Ballpark Village injures 2

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS – St. Louis police have converged at Ballpark Village for a shooting Sunday night. The shooting occurred just after 8 p.m. in the 600 block of Clark. At this time police are saying there are 2 victims. Both victims are in their 30’s. One victim was shot in the head and is unresponsive. The second victim was shot in the thigh and is reported to be in stable condition.

Both have been transported to hospital for treatment.

Major Mary Warnecke of the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department says a suspect was attending he Eat Drink Chill event at the Ballpark Village Brew House Rooftop when he got into an argument with another man. The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired several shots at the man. The shots missed the man and hit two bystanders, one in the head and the other in the leg.

Warnecke did say off-duty police officers and Ballpark Village security personnel were on duty at the time of the shooting.

Police do not have the suspect in custody, nor a good description of the man.

Major Warnecke is asking for anyone with information to call the St. Louis police or CrimeStoppers.