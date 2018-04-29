School district to rethink how many officials to send to Chicago conference

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADISON, IL - The Madison School District in the Metro East may be rethinking how many people it plans to send to this year’s School Board Conference in Chicago.

This past November it spent $10,000 to send more than a half-dozen officials to Chicago.

We went back to talk to the superintendent who says they may take a different approach this year, that may mean sending fewer officials to the out of town conference.

The You Paid For It team surprised many of the officials when we showed up at the conference and revealed some of what you were paying to send so many officials to the conference.