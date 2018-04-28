× St. Louis city man charged in Maplewood shooting

MAPLEWOOD, MO – Justin Jones of south St. Louis has been charged in Friday night’s shooting in the parking lot of a busy Maplewood grocery store. Maplewood police say around 6:30 p.m. last night Jones was involved in a drug deal inside a vehicle at the Shop ‘n Save on Manchester.

Investigators say at some point the driver of the vehicle robbed one person in the car. Two subjects exited the vehicle and got into a fight. Jones then reportedly fired several shots at the vehicle, and struck an innocent bystander. She is reportedly in critical condition at local hospital.

Police are still searching for the driver and vehicle which is thought to been struck by gunfire.

38.612552 -90.324560